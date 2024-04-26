Energy Sector Update for 04/26/2024: PSX, XOM, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.6% lower recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.7% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $84.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.7% to $89.59 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 3.2% at $1.92 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Phillips 66 (PSX) shares fell by over 4% after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, down from $4.21 a year earlier.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares were down 2% after the company reported lower Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Chevron (CVX) shares were down 0.2% after the company reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.