Energy Sector Update for 04/26/2024: PSX, XOM, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

April 26, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.6% lower recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.7% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $84.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.7% to $89.59 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 3.2% at $1.92 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Phillips 66 (PSX) shares fell by over 4% after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, down from $4.21 a year earlier.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares were down 2% after the company reported lower Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Chevron (CVX) shares were down 0.2% after the company reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

