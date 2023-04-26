Energy Sector Update for 04/26/2023: WFRD, CVE, HES, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping 0.7%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.8% at $76.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost over 1% to reach $79.93 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4% lower at $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

Weatherford International (WFRD) was up 2% pre-bell Wednesday after it posted Q1 earnings Tuesday of $0.97 per share, swinging from a loss of $1.14 per share a year ago. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $1.19 billion from $938 million a year ago.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) was declining more than 3% after it reported Q1 earnings of CA$0.32 ($0.23) per diluted share, down from CA$0.79 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 fell to CA$14.19 billion from CA$17.83 billion a year earlier.

Hess (HES) was slightly lower after it reported Q1 adjusted net income of $1.13 per diluted share, down from $1.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.03.

