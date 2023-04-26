News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 04/26/2023: VIST, UTL, EZFL

April 26, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index edging down 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.9%.

US crude-oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week ended April 21 following a decrease of 6.2 million barrels in the previous week. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.3% to $76.06 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 1.6% to $79.49 per barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 8.2% lower at $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vista Energy (VIST) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, up from $0.44 a year earlier. The company's shares were shedding 1.6%.

EzFill (EZFL) was shedding 3.5% after saying that Mike McConnell has stepped down from his role as chief executive.

Unitil (UTL) said it named Robert Hevert as president and chief administrative officer, assuming the president role from Thomas Meissner Jr., who will continue as board chairman and chief executive officer. Unitil shares were down 0.9%.

MTNewswires
