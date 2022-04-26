Energy Sector Update for 04/26/2022: XLE, BKR, VLO, EGY

Energy stocks bucked a broader trend of a market selloff late in Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) gaining 1.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $3.49 higher to $102.03 per barrel, while the benchmark Brent crude contract was rising by $3.04 to $105.36 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.27 higher at $7.08 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Baker Hughes (BKR) shares gained 3.6% after HSBC upgraded the stock to buy from hold while keeping the price target on it shares at $38.30.

Valero Energy (VLO) was 5.3% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.31 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.64 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated earnings of $1.64.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) rose nearly 1% after saying it has completed its Avouma 3H-ST development well in the Etame oilfield offshore Gabon.

