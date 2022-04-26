Energy Sector Update for 04/26/2022: VLO, CNX, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was climbing by 0.34% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by over 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was flat

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.43 at $99.95 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.58 to $103.74 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.23 higher at $7.03 per 1 million BTU.

Valero Energy (VLO) was 1% higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.31 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.64 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated earnings of $1.64.

CNX Resources (CNX) said it extended its partnership with Evolution Well Services in the Appalachian basin for another four years. CNX Resources was marginally declining recently.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) was up more than 2% after saying it has completed its Avouma 3H-ST development well in the Etame oilfield offshore Gabon.

