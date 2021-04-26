Energy Sector Update for 04/26/2021: FTI,DEN,GLP,ARLP

Energy stocks held on to most of their Monday gains, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index this afternoon climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.23 lower at $61.91 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.41 to $65.70 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.06 to $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) gained 1.4% after the oilfield-services company agreed to sell a 14% minority stake in Technip Energies, which will acquire $24.2 million of TchnipFMC stock through a concurrent stock sale. TechnipFMC will own 31% of Technip Energies once the deals close.

Denbury (DEN) climbed 6.4% after naming Nikulas Wood to head its Denbury Carbon Solutions unit, which is seeking agreements with existing and new industrial emitters for the transportation and storage of captured carbon dioxide.

Global Partners LP (GLP) rose 2.1% after the energy transportation and storage company announced a 4.5% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.5750 per unit.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) slid 7.7% after the thermal coal producer reported Q1 net income of $0.19 per unit, reversing a $1.14 per unit loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.24 per unit profit.

