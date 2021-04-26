Energy Sector Update for 04/26/2021: DEN,GLP,ARLP

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.10 to $62.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.27 to $65.84 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 higher at $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.5% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling 0.7%.

In company news, Denbury (DEN) climbed 6.9% after naming Nikulas Wood to head its Denbury Carbon Solutions unit, which is seeking agreements with existing and new industrial emitters for the transportation and storage of captured carbon dioxide.

Global Partners LP (GLP) rose 2.9% after the energy transportation and storage company announced a 4.5% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.5750 per unit.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) slid 8.8% after the thermal coal producer reported Q1 net income of $0.19 per unit, reversing a $1.14 per unit loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.24 per unit profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.