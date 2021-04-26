Energy Sector Update for 04/26/2021: ARLP, TOT, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by 0.06%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.40%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.98 at $61.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.12 to $64.99 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.70 per 1 million BTU.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was shedding more than 6% as it posted Q1 net earnings of $0.19 per limited partner unit, compared with a loss of $1.14 per unit a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.24 per share. Revenue declined from last year, missing expectations.

Total (TOT) declared force majeure on its liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique and withdrew its personnel from the Afungi site in the north of the Cabo Delgado province due to a security threat. Total was slightly lower in recent trading.

Equinor (EQNR) was 1.6% higher premarket. The company announced that it has scaled back its target production startup date for the damaged Hammerfest liquefied natural gas facility in Melkoya, Norway due to the comprehensive scope of repair work and COVID-19 restrictions.

