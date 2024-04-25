News & Insights

Energy
XLE

Energy Sector Update for 04/25/2024: XLE, USO, UNG, HP, VIST

April 25, 2024

Energy stocks were falling premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) retreated 0.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.2% higher at $83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent marginally rose to $88.05 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 2.1% at $1.62 per 1 million BTU.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) shares were down 2.2% after the company overnight reported lower fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue.

Vista Energy (VIST) stock was 4.4% lower after the company reported Q1 adjusted income Wednesday of $0.49 per diluted share, down from $0.80 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.88.

