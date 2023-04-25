Energy Sector Update for 04/25/2023: WMB, HLX, TECK

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.9% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.3% to $76.99 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 2.4% to $80.72 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were little changed at $2.275 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Williams Cos. (WMB) shares were down 1.1%. The company kept its quarterly dividend at $0.4475 per share.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) posted a Q1 loss Monday of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05 per share. The company's shares still fell 8.5%.

Chrystia Freeland, Canada's deputy prime minister, said her government is closely watching Glencore's unsolicited $23 billion offer to buy Canadian miner Teck Resources (TECK), indicating the deal has caught the attention of top officials, Bloomberg reported Monday. Teck shares were down almost 4%.

