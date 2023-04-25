News & Insights

Energy
NVEE

Energy Sector Update for 04/25/2023: NVEE, HLX, WMB, TECK

April 25, 2023 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 2.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.7% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.9% to $77.24 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was falling 2.2% to $80.89 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were up 0.5% at $2.29 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NV5 Global (NVEE) said it was awarded $16 million in utility gas pipeline design and support services contracts from two California gas utilities. The company's shares were down 1%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) posted a Q1 loss Monday of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05 per share. The company's shares still fell 7.8%.

Williams Cos. (WMB) shares were down 1.2%. The company kept its quarterly dividend at $0.4475 per share.

Chrystia Freeland, Canada's deputy prime minister, said her government is closely watching Glencore's unsolicited $23 billion offer to buy Canadian miner Teck Resources (TECK), indicating the deal has caught the attention of top officials, Bloomberg reported Monday. Teck shares were down 4.6%.

