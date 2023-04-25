Energy Sector Update for 04/25/2023: HLX, HAL, NEP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by 0.7%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1.0% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 2.0% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.1% at $77.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 1.1% to $81.67 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.7% lower at $2.428 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) was down more than 4.0%, outpacing the previous day's 2.0% gain that followed its announcement of a Q1 loss of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05 per share.

Halliburton (HAL) reported Q1 net income of $0.72 per diluted share, up from $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.67. Halliburton was over 1.0% lower in recent premarket activity.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) was down almost 1.0% after it reported a Q1 loss of $0.17 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $1.72 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.52 per share.

