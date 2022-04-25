Energy Sector Update for 04/25/2022: XLE, NESR, IO, ETRN

Energy stocks led a broader market decline in late Monday trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling about 3.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 3.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $4.0 lower to $98.06 per barrel, while the benchmark Brent crude contract was declining by $4.81 to $101.84 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.11 higher at $6.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) shares fell 6.7% after National Bank downgraded the stock to sector perform from outperform while cutting its share price target to $10 from $13.50.

Ion Geophysical (IO) was rising more than 10% despite saying Friday it has been notified by the New York Stock Exchange that it is no longer compliant with continued-listing rules after failing to timely file its form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

EQM Midstream Partners, a unit of Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), said it amended a credit agreement to reduce the aggregate commitments available to $2.16 billion. Equitrans Midstream was about 2.8% lower recently.

