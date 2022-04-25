Energy Sector Update for 04/25/2022: XLE, IO, TDW, ETRN

Energy stocks were leading a broader market decline on Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling about 5.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 5.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was about $6 lower to $96.04 per barrel, while the benchmark Brent crude contract was declining by $6.51 to $100.14 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $6.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ion Geophysical (IO) was rising more than 30% despite saying Friday it has been notified by the New York Stock Exchange that it is no longer compliant with continued-listing rules after failing to timely file its form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Tidewater (TDW) said it completed the acquisition of Swire Pacific Limited's Swire Pacific Offshore Holdings Limited unit. Tidewater was down more than 5% recently.

EQM Midstream Partners, a unit of Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), said it amended a credit agreement to reduce the aggregate commitments available to $2.16 billion. Equitrans Midstream was about 4.9% lower recently.

