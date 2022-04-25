Energy
Energy Sector Update for 04/25/2022: IO, TDW, ETRN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down by more than 4%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $4.70 at $97.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost $4.87 to $101.78 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.03 higher at $6.56 per 1 million BTU.

Ion Geophysical (IO) was slipping past 6% after saying it has been notified by the New York Stock Exchange it is no longer compliant with its continued-listing rules after failing to timely file its form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Tidewater (TDW) said it completed the acquisition of Swire Pacific Limited's Swire Pacific Offshore Holdings Limited unit. TDW was down more than 5% recently.

EQM Midstream Partners, a unit of Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), said it amended its credit agreement, reducing the aggregate commitments available to $2.16 billion. Equitrans Midstream was more than 1% lower recently.

