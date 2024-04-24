Energy Sector Update for 04/24/2024: BKR

News & Insights

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 0.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was marginally lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.1% at $83.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.2% to $88.26 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 1.6% at $2.06 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Baker Hughes (BKR) shares were down 1.7% even after the company reported higher Q1 financial results.

Eni (E) shares were 2% down after the company reported lower adjusted earnings and revenue.

