Energy Sector Update for 04/24/2023: TELL, CWST, ROK, EZFL

Energy stocks were higher late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both up 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.5% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.1% to $78.74 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.3% to $82.69 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.7% higher at $2.248 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tellurian (TELL) shares jumped 7% after the company said the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued the certificate granting authorization for Driftwood Pipeline's Line 200 and Line 300 in Louisiana.

Casella Waste Systems (CWST) shares were down 0.5% after the company said it agreed to acquire collection, transfer and recycling operations in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland from GFL Environmental (GFL) for $525 million.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) said it is working with TotalEnergies (TTE) to roll out a robot fleet management system for the energy company's offshore platforms. Rockwell shares were up 0.2%.

EzFill (EZFL) surged 6.5%. The company said it agreed to sell 2 million shares of its common stock and a promissory note to AJB Capital Investments for net proceeds of about $1.3 million.

