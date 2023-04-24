News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 04/24/2023: EZFL, ROK, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

April 24, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 0.44% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.31% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.14% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.76% at $77.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.83% to $80.98 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.16% lower at $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

EzFill Holdings (EZFL) was climbing past 3% after saying it has agreed to sell 2 million shares of its common stock and a promissory note to AJB Capital Investments for net proceeds of about $1.3 million.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) said it is working with TotalEnergies (TTE) to roll out a robot fleet management system for the energy company's offshore platforms. TotalEnergies was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

