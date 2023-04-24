Energy Sector Update for 04/24/2023: EZFL, ROK, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 0.44% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.31% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.14% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.76% at $77.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.83% to $80.98 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.16% lower at $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

EzFill Holdings (EZFL) was climbing past 3% after saying it has agreed to sell 2 million shares of its common stock and a promissory note to AJB Capital Investments for net proceeds of about $1.3 million.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) said it is working with TotalEnergies (TTE) to roll out a robot fleet management system for the energy company's offshore platforms. TotalEnergies was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.