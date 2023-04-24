News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 04/24/2023: CWST, ROK, EZFL

April 24, 2023 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.2% to $78.81 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.3% to $82.72 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1% higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Casella Waste Systems (CWST) shares were edging down 0.1% after the company said it agreed to acquire collection, transfer and recycling operations in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland from GFL Environmental (GFL) for $525 million.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) said it is working with TotalEnergies (TTE) to roll out a robot fleet management system for the energy company's offshore platforms. Rockwell shares were up 0.2%.

EzFill (EZFL) was rising 4.8%. The company said it agreed to sell 2 million shares of its common stock and a promissory note to AJB Capital Investments for net proceeds of about $1.3 million.

More articles by this source ->

