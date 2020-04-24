Energy Sector Update for 04/24/2020: USO,TOPS,ET,WLL

Energy stocks turned higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up nearly 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 44 cents higher at $16.94 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract climbed 52 cents to $21.85 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $1.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, The United States Oil Fund (USO) fell 1.5% on Friday, paring some of its declines after resuming trade, after saying it was expanding beyond its traditional investment in the front-month oil futures contract to also invest up to 40% of its portfolio in the July contract and up to 20% each in the June, August and September contracts. The move follows the front-month May crude oil futures contract this week settling in negative territory for the first time ever, Monday falling to -$37.63 per barrel one day ahead of the contract expiration when buyers would need to take physical possession of the oil and with limited storage space available.

Energy Transfer (ET) was 1.8% higher after saying it will use two idled pipelines in Texas to store up to 2 million barrels of crude oil by mid-May in response to shipper demand for more storage space as supplies swell during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

TOP Ships (TOPS) turned fractionally higher in late trade after Friday saying it acquired 50% stakes in two medium-range tankers for $27 million from an entity affiliated with TOP chief executive Evangelos Pisiolis. The other 50% stakes in the M/T Eco Yosemite Park and M/T Eco Joshua Park are held by the Gunvor Group, a Cyprus-based commodities trading house that has chartered both vessels for the next five years with options for an additional two years.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) plunged over 32% after the hydrocarbons producer Friday said bondholders are supporting its plans to emerge from bankruptcy protection over the next five months by converting more than $2.3 billion of its existing debt into a 97% equity stake. Current shareholders would own the remaining 3% of the company, according to the reorganization proposal filed with the US Bankruptcy Court in Houston.

