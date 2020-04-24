Energy Sector Update for 04/24/2020: TOPS,ET,WLL

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF down 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 31 cents to $16.81 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 27 cents to $21.60 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was off by 2.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund slid 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index sunk about 2.8%.

In company news, TOP Ships (TOPS) rose 1.4% after Friday saying it acquired 50% stakes in two medium-range tankers for $27 million from an entity affiliated with TOP chief executive Evangelos Pisiolis. The other 50% stakes in the M/T Eco Yosemite Park and M/T Eco Joshua Park are held by the Gunvor Group, a Cyprus-based commodities trading house that has chartered both vessels for the next five years with options for an additional two years.

Energy Transfer (ET) was 1.5% higher after saying it will use two idled pipelines in Texas to store up to 2 million barrels of crude oil by mid-May in response to shipper demand for more storage space as supplies swell during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) plunged almost 29% after the hydrocarbons producer Friday said bondholders are supporting its plans to emerge from bankruptcy protection over the next five months by converting more than $2.3 billion of its existing debt into a 97% equity stake. Current shareholders would own the remaining 3% of the company, according to the reorganization proposal filed with the US Bankruptcy Court in Houston.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.