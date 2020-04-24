Energy Sector Update for 04/24/2020: CLR, ET, E, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were rallying premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was climbing by almost 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up nearly 2%, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.82% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.50 at $17.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $3.37 to $25.00 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.07 cents higher at $1.822 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Continental Resources (CLR) was advancing by over 3% even after Bloomberg News reported that the company was forced to declare 'force majeure' on at least one of its oil delivery contracts after crude futures plunged to negative territory Monday for the first time in history.

Energy Transfer (ET) is planning to use two idled pipelines in Texas to store up to 2 million barrels of crude by mid-May as shippers struggle to find storage for their products amid declining demand due to the COVID-19 crisis, media reports said. Energy Transfer was up more than 2% in recent trading.

Eni (E) was flat after it announced a cut to both its production forecast and capital expenditure budget for 2020, reflecting lower energy demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and a 94% plunge in adjusted net profit in the first quarter. The company foresees a reduction of 2.3 billion euros ($2.48 billion) this year, or a 30% plunge in its capital expenditure budget.

