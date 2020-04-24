Energy Sector Update for 04/24/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, Commerzbank report, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude was set to end the week lower even after rebounding from record lows as a rebalancing of the oil market is not expected before the second half of the year.

West Texas Intermediate futures for June rose by 2.9% to $16.98 while its international counterpart, Brent, was also higher by 1.6% to $21.68. Earlier this week, WTI futures for May had gone negative for the first time amid an acute shortage of storage facilities, and Brent also traded at its lowest level in more than two decades.

Oil demand is likely to recover "considerably" from its current slump after governments around the world ease the lockdown, according to a report from Commerzbank on Friday. In its forecasts, the International Energy Agency envisages a gradual normalization of oil demand in the second half of the year, which when combined with recently set out supply cuts will help drain the supply glut.

Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch estimates the year-over-year shortfall in demand for oil is expected to total 5.5 million barrels per day in the third quarter and three million barrels per day in the fourth as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

He, however, pointed out that this shortfall in crude can be offset by cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day in the second half as part of an agreement this month between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers led by Russia, a group known as OPEC-plus. A separate meeting of G20 ministers in April assured OPEC-plus that supply from the bloc will decline in line with market fundamentals.

Rig count data show that crude supply from North America has plunged since mid-March.

In the US, the oil rig count plunged by 60 to 378 during the week that ended April 24, its lowest level since July 2016, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR) Friday. The combined oil and gas rig count plummeted by 64 to 465 as gas rigs dropped by four to 85.

In Canada, the oil rig count increased by one to just eight rigs, while the gas count slid by five to 18. As a result, the aggregate count for North America fell by 68 to just 491, compared with 1,054 a year ago.

"If the steep decline in oil production that is expected in the US and Canada is taken into account, there is a realistic chance that oil demand in the second half of the year will significantly outstrip supply and thus that stocks will begin to diminish," Commerzbank's Fritsch said.

Assuming that demand develops as anticipated by the IEA and OPEC-plus fully implements its announced production cuts, the oil market should show a supply deficit of 3.2 million barrels per day in the third quarter, and of 6.3 million barrels per day in the fourth.

As a result, Commerzbank sees Brent futures prices recovering to $40 in the second half, almost doubling from current levels.

"This forecast will hinge entirely on how oil demand develops," Fritsch said. "It will, therefore, be crucial to see whether the further course of the coronavirus pandemic allows an easing of the restrictions with no second wave of infections."

