News & Insights

Energy
NEE

Energy Sector Update for 04/23/2024: NEE, BKR, SHEL, TTE

April 23, 2024 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 1.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index added 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.5% to $83.12 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 1.3% to $88.15 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures eased 0.3% to $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, NextEra Energy (NEE) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per diluted share, up from $0.84 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.78. Its shares gained 1.8%.

Baker Hughes (BKR) shares added 1.4% after it said Tuesday it has been selected to supply gas technology equipment for the third phase of Saudi Aramco's Master Gas System project in Saudi Arabia.

Shell (SHEL) and TotalEnergies (TTE) are among a group of companies in talks to buy stakes in Abu Dhabi National Oil's next liquefied natural gas export project in the United Arab Emirates, Bloomberg reported. Shell shares were up 0.5% and TotalEnergies was adding 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEE
BKR
SHEL
TTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.