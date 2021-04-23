Energy Sector Update for 04/23/2021: SLB,PBA,PPL.TO,COG

Energy stocks were edging off their best levels of Friday trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.36 to $61.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.39 to $65.79 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 lower at $2.74 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.31%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.0% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Schlumberger (SLB) climbed 1.7% after the oilfield-services company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.21 per share on $5.22 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.19 per share and $5.1 billion, respectively.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) was fractionally higher after S&P Global Platts reported that the Canadian company was pausing any further work on its Jordon Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Oregon.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) fell 1.8% after Wolfe Research cut its stock rating for the energy company to peer perform from outperform and lowered its price target for the stock by $3 to $22 a share.

