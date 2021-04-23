Energy Sector Update for 04/23/2021: ET,ET.TO,SLB,PBA,PPL.TO,COG

Energy stocks firmed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1% gain, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up marginally.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.71 higher at $62.14 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $0.71 to $66.11 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.02 to $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Energy Transfer (ET) was 1.1% higher after a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., declined to rehear a decision effectively blocking the company's Dakota Access pipeline because the government entity that granted an easement allowing the pipeline to run under a manmade lake in North Dakota did not adequately assess environmental risks.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) also was fractionally higher after S&P Global Platts reported that the Canadian company was pausing any further work on its Jordon Cove liquefied natural gas project in Oregon.

Schlumberger (SLB) climbed 1.9% after the oilfield-services company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.21 per share on $5.22 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.19 per share and $5.1 billion, respectively.

To the downside, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) fell 1% after Wolfe Research cut its rating to peer perform from outperform and lowered its price target by $3 to $22 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.