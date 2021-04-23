Energy
ET

Energy Sector Update for 04/23/2021: ET,ET.TO,SLB,PBA,PPL.TO,COG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks firmed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1% gain, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up marginally.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.71 higher at $62.14 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $0.71 to $66.11 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.02 to $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Energy Transfer (ET) was 1.1% higher after a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., declined to rehear a decision effectively blocking the company's Dakota Access pipeline because the government entity that granted an easement allowing the pipeline to run under a manmade lake in North Dakota did not adequately assess environmental risks.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) also was fractionally higher after S&P Global Platts reported that the Canadian company was pausing any further work on its Jordon Cove liquefied natural gas project in Oregon.

Schlumberger (SLB) climbed 1.9% after the oilfield-services company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.21 per share on $5.22 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.19 per share and $5.1 billion, respectively.

To the downside, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) fell 1% after Wolfe Research cut its rating to peer perform from outperform and lowered its price target by $3 to $22 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ET SLB PBA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular