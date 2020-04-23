Energy Sector Update for 04/23/2020: TOT,CEO,LIN,EQT,ETRN

Energy stocks were mostly higher again this afternoon as crude oil extended its rebound on Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $3.87 to $17.65 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.81 cents to $22.18 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 8 cents lower at $1.86 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 10.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 3.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 6.6% gain.

In company news, Total (TOT) rose 2% after the French energy major said it was acquiring Tullow Oil's entire 33% stake in the Lake Albert project in Uganda, including the proposed East African crude oil pipeline, for $575 million. The deal is subject to Tullow's shareholder, regulatory and government approvals as well as Chinese oil company CNOOC's (CEO) pre-emption rights on 50% of the deal.

Linde (LIN) was ahead fractionally after the British industrial gas producer Thursday announced a new long-term contract with India's largest refinery company calling on Linde's Praxair India unit to build, own and operate an air separation unit slated for completion in October 2021 and supplying oxygen and nitrogen to an Indian Oil refinery in Paradip, India. Financial terms were not disclosed.

EQT (EQT) fell 4.8% on Thursday after the natural gas producer said it was in advanced discussions for the sale of selected non-strategic assets, mainly in central Pennsylvania, for around $125 million. EQT also it would "opportunistically" consider monetizing its remaining stake in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN).

