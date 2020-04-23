Energy Sector Update for 04/23/2020: HLX, FTI, MMLP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in pre-bell Thursday trading, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) up nearly 3% and the United States Oil Fund (USO) advancing more than 7%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was declining by more than 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $2.93 at $16.71 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.96 to $22.33 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.89 per 1 million BTU.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) was gaining more than 6% even as it reported a Q1 loss of $0.09 per share, compared with earnings of $0.01 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had forecast a loss $0.15 per share.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was down more than 6%. The company late Wednesday posted an adjusted net loss of $0.11 per share in Q1, reversing from an adjusted net profit of $0.06 per share a year earlier, as revenue rose 7.5% to $3.13 billion over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted profit of $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) was slipping more than 3% pre bell. Late Wednesday the company reported a Q1 net income of $0.22 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $0.09 last year and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.13 per share.

