Energy
HLX

Energy Sector Update for 04/23/2020: HLX, FTI, MMLP, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were gaining in pre-bell Thursday trading, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) up nearly 3% and the United States Oil Fund (USO) advancing more than 7%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was declining by more than 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $2.93 at $16.71 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.96 to $22.33 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.89 per 1 million BTU.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) was gaining more than 6% even as it reported a Q1 loss of $0.09 per share, compared with earnings of $0.01 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had forecast a loss $0.15 per share.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was down more than 6%. The company late Wednesday posted an adjusted net loss of $0.11 per share in Q1, reversing from an adjusted net profit of $0.06 per share a year earlier, as revenue rose 7.5% to $3.13 billion over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted profit of $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) was slipping more than 3% pre bell. Late Wednesday the company reported a Q1 net income of $0.22 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $0.09 last year and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.13 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLX FTI MMLP XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular