Energy Sector Update for 04/23/2020: DMLP,TOT,CEO,LIN,EQT,ETRN

Energy stocks still were sharply higher this afternoon as the price of domestic crude oil extended its rebound on Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.72 higher at $16.50 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced $1.14 to $21.51 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 11 cents lower at $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) was 4.4% higher in late trade after the royalty partnership Thursday announced a 32.2% increase in its Q1 cash distribution compared with its most recent payout to investors, declaring a $0.477891 per unit distribution payable May 14 to unitholders of record on May 4.

Total (TOT) rose 1.2% after the French energy major said it was acquiring Tullow Oil's entire 33% stake in the Lake Albert project in Uganda, including the proposed East African crude oil pipeline, for $575 million. The deal is subject to Tullow's shareholder, regulatory and government approvals as well as Chinese oil company CNOOC's (CEO) pre-emption rights to on 50% of the deal.

Linde (LIN) was ending fractionally lower after the British industrial gas producer Thursday announced a new long-term contract with India's largest refinery company calling on Linde's Praxair India unit to build, own and operate an air separation unit slated for completion in October 2021 and supplying oxygen and nitrogen to an Indian Oil refinery in Paradip, India. Financial terms were not disclosed.

EQT (EQT) fell almost 12% on Thursday after the natural gas producer said it was in advanced discussions for the sale of selected non-strategic assets, mainly in central Pennsylvania, for around $125 million. EQT also it would "opportunistically" consider monetizing its remaining stake in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN).

