Energy Sector Update for 04/22/2024: TTE, VLO, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.6% at $80.88 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 1.5% to $85.99 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 1.9% at $2.02 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has signed an agreement with Sapura Upstream Assets Sdn Bhd to buy its remaining 50% stake in Malaysian gas producer and operator SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn for $530 million. TotalEnergies shares were up 0.2% pre-bell.

Valero Energy (VLO) and Chevron (CVX) are set to buy oil shipped through Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline system for their refineries in California, Bloomberg News reported Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Valero Energy shares were down 0.1% and Chevron shares were 0.4% lower pre-bell.

