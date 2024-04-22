News & Insights

Energy
SO

Energy Sector Update for 04/22/2024: SO

April 22, 2024 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were rising late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index advanced 0.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 0.4% to $82.85 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.2% to $87.13 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures climbed 2.1% to $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Southern Co. (SO) shares gained 0.9% after the company increased its quarterly dividend by $0.02 to $0.72 per share.

Lithium Americas (LAC) said Monday that it closed its underwritten public offering of 55 million shares at $5 each for gross proceeds of $275 million. Its shares added 0.1%.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) rose 0.4% after the Delaware Public Service Commission approved the implementation of three natural gas energy efficiency programs in Delaware.

GE Vernova (GEV) shares were fractionally higher after Melius Research started coverage of the company with a hold rating and a $147 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.