Energy Sector Update for 04/22/2024: SO

Energy stocks were rising late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index advanced 0.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 0.4% to $82.85 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.2% to $87.13 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures climbed 2.1% to $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Southern Co. (SO) shares gained 0.9% after the company increased its quarterly dividend by $0.02 to $0.72 per share.

Lithium Americas (LAC) said Monday that it closed its underwritten public offering of 55 million shares at $5 each for gross proceeds of $275 million. Its shares added 0.1%.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) rose 0.4% after the Delaware Public Service Commission approved the implementation of three natural gas energy efficiency programs in Delaware.

GE Vernova (GEV) shares were fractionally higher after Melius Research started coverage of the company with a hold rating and a $147 price target.

