Energy Sector Update for 04/22/2024: CPK, GEV, TTE

Energy stocks gained Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 0.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index added 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.1% to $83.23 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract fell 0.4% to $86/98 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures climbed 1.8% to $1.784 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) said the Delaware Public Service Commission approved the implementation of three natural gas energy efficiency programs in Delaware. Chesapeake shares added 0.3%.

GE Vernova (GEV) shares dropped 0.6% after Melius Research started coverage of the company with a hold rating and $147 price target.

TotalEnergies (TTE) agreed to buy the remaining 50% of Malaysian gas producer and operator SapuraOMV Upstream from Sapura Upstream Assets for $530 million. TotalEnergies shares rose 0.8%.

