Energy Sector Update for 04/22/2022: SLB, FE, BKEP

Energy stocks were sharply lower, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling about 1.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 1.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.68 lower to $102.11 per barrel, while the benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.38 to $106.95 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.29 lower at $6.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Schlumberger (SLB) shares gained more than 4% after reporting an adjusted EPS of $0.34 in Q1 on revenue of $5.96 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.33 on revenue of $5.90 billion in a Capital IQ poll.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) was down almost 3% after the company reported Q1 operating earnings late Thursday of $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion, compared with the market consensus of $0.62 on revenue of $2.85 billion.

Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) was more than 38% higher after striking a deal for chemicals and logistics firm Ergon to acquire all common and preferred units in the partnership they didn't already own.

