Energy Sector Update for 04/22/2022: SLB, E, BKEP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 0.46% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down nearly 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.8% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.88 at $101.91 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.82 to $106.51 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.12 lower at $6.84 per 1 million BTU.

Schlumberger (SLB) shares were climbing past 1% as the company reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.34 per diluted share, up from $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.33.

Eni's (E) renewables unit Plenitude said it will invest in Spanish floating wind power technology company EnerOcean S.L., in a deal that will initially give it a 25% equity share. Eni shares were recently down nearly 2%.

Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) shares were surging by 39% after saying it has entered into an agreement for chemicals and logistics firm Ergon and its affiliates to acquire all outstanding common and preferred units in the partnership that they didn't already own.

