Energy Sector Update for 04/22/2022: SLB, APA, FE, BKEP

Energy stocks were sharply lower in late trade amid falling oil prices, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling about 2.6% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 1.8%%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.09 lower to $101.70 per barrel, while the benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.76 to $106.57 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.29 lower at $6.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Schlumberger (SLB) shares were more than 3% higher after reporting an adjusted EPS of $0.34 in Q1 on revenue of $5.96 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.33 on revenue of $5.90 billion in a Capital IQ poll.

APA Corporation (APA) was down about 2.5% even after Morgan Stanley raised its price target for the stock to $57 from $41 and Barclays to $56 from $53. Both retained their overweight calls.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) was down around 3.5% after the company reported Q1 operating earnings late Thursday of $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion, compared with the market consensus of $0.62 on revenue of $2.85 billion.

Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) was more than 39% higher after striking a deal for chemicals and logistics firm Ergon to acquire all common and preferred units in the partnership they didn't already own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.