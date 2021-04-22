Energy Sector Update for 04/22/2021: MMP,XEC,OPTT

Energy stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.18 at $61.53 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was gaining $0.17 to $65.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 0.1%.

In company news, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) turned fractionally lower again this afternoon, giving back a nearly 1% gain that followed the company announcing the sale of nearly half of its 49% membership interest in MVP Terminalling to an unidentified buyer for $270 million, keeping a 25% stake in the marine terminal joint venture near Los Angeles.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) rose 1.6% after an MKM Partners upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to buy from neutral previously.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) was 1.6% higher after saying it has deployed a PB3 PowerBuoy electricity generator off the coast of Chile bought in September 2019 by Enel Green Power as part of the country's efforts to develop more clean energy.

