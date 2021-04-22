Energy Sector Update for 04/22/2021: KMI, VLO, INFY, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.6%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.19 at $61.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.21 to $65.53 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was gaining 2.3% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share, up from $0.24 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.25.

Valero Energy (VLO) was slightly advancing as it reported a Q1 loss of $1.73 per share, compared with a loss of $4.54 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a GAAP loss of $1.87.

Infosys (INFY) and BP (BP) announced a memorandum of understanding to use an artificial intelligence-based platform to manage energy assets and provide low carbon power, heating and cooling, as well as low carbon mobility to the Indian technology giant's campuses. BP was marginally lower in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.