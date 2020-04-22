Energy Sector Update for 04/22/2020: SNP,HAL,TOT,UNT

Energy stocks continued to add to their Wednesday gains, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 4.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.21 higher at $13.78 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced $1.44 to $20.77 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 12 cents to $1.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sinopec (SNP) rose 1.8% following reports the Chinese state-owned energy firm has begun early-stage talks to buy a share of the Universal Terminal in Singapore. Hin Leong Trading, one of Asia's largest independent traders, approached Sinopec earlier this month with an offer to acquire a portion of its 41% stake in the terminal after recently running in cash problems because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting market slump, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The sources did not know the size of the stake Sinopec may be interested in buying, the report said.

Halliburton (HAL) climbed 10.5% after Cowen & Co Wednesday reiterated its outperform rating for the oilfield-service company but also trimming its price target for Halliburton shares by $2 to $10 each.

Total (TOT) was 5.4% higher Wednesday after the French energy major said its Total Quadran subsidiary received contract awards for solar projects in France capable of producing more than 135 megawatts of electric power. More than half of the new contract awards fall under Total's plan to solarize its existing industrial facilities and reuse industrial brownfield sites.

Unit Corp (UNT) retreated Wednesday, earlier dropping almost 24% to a record low of just 14 cents a share after people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal the oil and natural gas producer is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following the steep drop in crude oil prices and slumping demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

