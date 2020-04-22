Energy Sector Update for 04/22/2020: SAEX, BKR, UNT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rallying past 4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2%, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.1% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.92 at $13.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.09 to $20.42 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.84 per 1 million BTU.

SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) was surging by more than 174% amid a new land seismic acquisition contract in Greece valued at about $27 million. It is expected to begin as soon as the COVID-19-related travel restrictions in Greece get lifted.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was more than 2% higher even as it reported a Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.11, down from $0.15 reported last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $0.11.

Unit (UNT) is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to plunging oil prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Unit was declining more than 19% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.