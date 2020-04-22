Energy Sector Update for 04/22/2020: HAL,TOT,UNT

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $3.01 to $14.58 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced $1.51 to $20.84 a barrel. Natural gas futures were 9 cents higher at $1.91 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 10.0% while the United States Natural Gas fund was climbing 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% gaine.

In company news, Halliburton (HAL) climbed 9.5% amid large gains for the energy sector in afternoon trading and Cowen & Co Wednesday reiterating its outperform rating for the oilfield-service company but also trimming its price target for Halliburton shares by $2 to $10 each.

Total (TOT) was 3.8% higher Wednesday after the French energy major said its Total Quadran subsidiary received contract awards for solar projects in France capable of producing more than 135 megawatts of electric power. More than half of the new contract awards fall under Total's plan to solarize its existing industrial facilities and reuse industrial brownfield sites.

Unit Corp (UNT) retreated Wednesday, earlier dropping almost 24% to a record low of just 14 cents a share, after people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal the oil and natural gas producer is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following the steep drop in crude oil prices and slumping demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

