Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2023: SLB, WDS, XLE, USO, UNG

April 21, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.37%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up over 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.28% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.2% at $78.33 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.12% to $81.99 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.2% lower at $2.25 per 1 million BTU.

SLB (SLB) reported Q1 adjusted earnings early Friday of $0.63 per diluted share, up from $0.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.61. Schlumberger was marginally declining.

Woodside Energy Group (WDS) was slightly higher after it reported a Q1 revenue of $4.33 billion, up from $2.40 billion a year earlier. One out of two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.52 billion.

