Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2023: SLB, PBR, WDS

April 21, 2023 — 03:51 pm EDT

Energy stocks were lower late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 2.1% decline while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was edging up 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.5% to $77.74 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.5% to $81.54 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were down 1.3% at $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, SLB (SLB) slumped 5% even after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per diluted share, up from $0.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.61.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), or Petrobras, said it signed a contract for expanding and modernizing units that are already operative at Abreu e Lima Refinery in Brazil's Pernambuco state. The shares were declining 1.3%.

Woodside Energy (WDS) was up 1.3%. The company reported Q1 revenue of $4.33 billion, up from $2.4 billion a year earlier.

