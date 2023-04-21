Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2023: PBR, SLB, WDS

Energy stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down nearly 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2% decline while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.3% to $77.58 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.3% to $81.31 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were down 1.1% at $2.23 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), or Petrobras, said it signed a contract for expanding and modernizing units that are already operative at Abreu e Lima Refinery in Brazil's Pernambuco state. The shares were declining 1.4%.

SLB (SLB) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per diluted share, up from $0.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.61. Schlumberger was down 4.6%.

Woodside Energy (WDS) was up 1.3% after it reported a Q1 revenue of $4.33 billion, up from $2.40 billion a year earlier. One out of two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.52 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.