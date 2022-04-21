Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2022: LBRT, NEP, NEE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.64%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) down over 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.11 at $103.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.33 to $108.13 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.09 higher at $7.03 per 1 million BTU.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) was gaining more than 7% in value after it booked a Q1 diluted loss of $0.03 per share, narrower than the $0.21 loss per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net loss of $0.16 per share.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) reported Q1 net earnings of $1.72 per diluted share, down from $2.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.50. NextEra Energy Partners was recently up more than 3%.

NextEra Energy (NEE) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per diluted share, up from $0.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.72. NextEra Energy was recently down more than 1%.

