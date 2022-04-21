Energy
LBRT

Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2022: LBRT, NEP, NEE, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.64%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) down over 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.11 at $103.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.33 to $108.13 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.09 higher at $7.03 per 1 million BTU.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) was gaining more than 7% in value after it booked a Q1 diluted loss of $0.03 per share, narrower than the $0.21 loss per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net loss of $0.16 per share.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) reported Q1 net earnings of $1.72 per diluted share, down from $2.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.50. NextEra Energy Partners was recently up more than 3%.

NextEra Energy (NEE) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per diluted share, up from $0.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.72. NextEra Energy was recently down more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LBRT NEP NEE XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular