Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2022: DQ, CIVI, LBRT

Energy stocks were still drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was falling 1.0% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.33 to $104.52 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was gaining $2.04 to $108.84 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.09 lower at $6.84 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Daqo New Energy (DQ) was sinking over 11% this afternoon, reversing an early 7.5% gain that followed the polysilicon supplier saying it earned $6.99 per American depositary share during its Q1 ended March 31, up from $1.08 a year earlier and beating the single-analyst estimate expecting a $6.29 per ADS profit.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) gained 0.6% after the energy supplier disclosed plans to redeem all $100 million of its outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2026 on May 1.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) rose 5.9% after late Wednesday saying it narrowed its Q1 net loss by 86% compared with year-ago levels, with the $0.03 per share loss beating Wall Street estimates by $0.13 per share, while revenue grew to $792.8 million, topping forecasts looking for $739.4 million. CEO Chris Wright also said the company is expecting 10% sequential revenue growth, indicating around $872 million in Q2 revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $815.4 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.