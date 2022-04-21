Energy
Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2022: BE,EQT,DQ,CIVI,LBRT

Energy stocks fell sharply this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both dropping 3.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was falling 3.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.7%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.60 higher at $103.79 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures edged up to $6.95 per 1 million BTU. In company news, Bloom Energy (BE) tumbled 12%, erasing a nearly 1% gain earlier Thursday that followed the solid-oxide fuel cell company saying it has closed on a new supply agreement with natural gas producer EQT (EQT) for certified, responsibly sourced natural gas over the next two years. Financial terms were not disclosed. EQT shares were 6% lower in late trade.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) was sinking 12% this afternoon, reversing an early 7.5% gain that followed the polysilicon supplier saying it earned $6.99 per American depositary share during its Q1 ended March 31, up from $1.08 a year earlier and beating the single-analyst estimate expecting a $6.29 per ADS profit.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) was 3% lower in late trade, reversing a midday gain, that followed the energy supplier disclosed plans to redeem all $100 million of its outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2026 on May 1.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) was near flat after late Wednesday saying it narrowed its Q1 net loss by 86% compared with year-ago levels, with the $0.03 per share loss beating Wall Street estimates by $0.13 per share, while revenue grew to $792.8 million, topping forecasts looking for $739.4 million. CEO Chris Wright also said the company is expecting 10% sequential revenue growth, indicating around $872 million in Q2 revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $815.4 million.

