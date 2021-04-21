Energy
Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2021: SPWR,FTI,CVX,TM,HAL

Energy stocks gave back a portion of their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.1% in late trade and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF rising 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 0.9% gain, although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.32 lower at $61.35 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a surprise increase in US commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was dropping $1.50 to $65.07 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.04 to $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, SunPower (SPWR) climbed 4.9% after saying it was partnering with county officials to build solar-energy field at a pair of shuttered landfills outside Baltimore expected to generate more than 30 megawatts of electricity when fully operational by 2023.

TechnipFMC (FTI) rose 2.7% after saying it received a subsea contract valued between $75 million to $250 million from Brazilian energy major Petrobras (PBR) for work in the Marlim and Voador offshore fields.

Chevron (CVX) climbed 1.5% after disclosing plans for potential strategic alliance with Toyota Motor (TM) to develop a large-scale, commercial hydrogen business and jointly pursuing hydrogen powered transportation and storage opportunities. Toyota shares were nearly 1% higher.

To the downside, Halliburton (HAL) declined 3.6% after the oilfield-services giant reported a drop in non-GAAP Q1 net income to $0.19 per share from $0.31 per share, while revenue dropped 31.5% year over year to $3.45 billion.

