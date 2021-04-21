Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2021: FTI,CVX,TM,HAL

Energy
Energy stocks were rebounding this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF rising 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling $0.66 to $62.01 per barrel, paring a portion of its earlier declines despite the Energy Information Administration reporting a surprise increase in US commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was dropping $0.63 to $65.94 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.05 lower at $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was slipping 1.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% decline while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) rose 1.8% after late saying it received a subsea contract valued between $75 million to $250 million from Brazilian energy major Petrobras (PBR) for work in the Marlim and Voador offshore fields.

Chevron (CVX) climbed 1.3% after disclosing plans for potential strategic alliance with Toyota Motor (TM) to develop a large-scale, commercial hydrogen business and jointly pursuing hydrogen powered transportation and storage opportunities. Toyota shares were nearly 1% higher.

Halliburton (HAL) declined 5.4% after the oilfield-services giant reported a drop in non-GAAP Q1 net income to $0.19 per share from $0.31 per share, while revenue dropped 31.5% year over year to $3.45 billion.

