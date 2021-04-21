Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2021: BKR, HAL, MRO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading lower premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.76 at $60.91 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.57 to $65.00 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.68 per 1 million British thermal units.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was declining by more than 2% even after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per class A share, up from $0.11 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.12.

Halliburton (HAL) was slipping past 1% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, down from $0.31 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.17.

Marathon Oil (MRO) said preliminary data show cash flow from operations of $610 million to $630 million for Q1, production of 345,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day and sales of 341,000 net boed. Marathon Oil was down more than 1% recently.

