Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2020: NAT,E,ENLC,BP

Energy stocks pared some of their earlier declines in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil returned to positive ground as the May contract expired Tuesday, settling $47.64 higher at $10.01 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $5.88 to $19.69 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 9 cents to $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Nordic American Tankers (NAT) rose 5.5% on Tuesday as the ongoing mismatch between oil demand and supply puts a premium on storage capacity and drives up the price of tanker stocks. Rates for very large crude carriers have increased to $185,700 per day this week compared with just $25,600 per day last year, according to data compiled by the company.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) climbed more than 13% after the pipeline partnership Tuesday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09375 per common unit, down 50% compared with its most recent distribution to investors. The upcoming dividend is payable May 13 to investors of record on May 1.

BP (BP) slipped 2.1% on Tuesday. The European Commission has approved a bid by the energy company's Global Investments unit to form a joint venture with Reliance Industries to operate gasoline stations in India. The partnership also will run Reliance Industries' aviation fuel distribution facilities at Indian airports.

Eni (E) fell 3% on Tuesday after the Italian energy major said agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle charges it violated the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Eni's Saipem subsidiary used sham contracts with another company to obtain contract awards from the Algerian state-owned oil company between 2007 and 2010.

